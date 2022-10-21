Grand Rapids Ballet invites you to a 'Spook-tacular' performance!

It's Halloween night — time for trick-or-treating and fun with friends!

But one ballerina's big sister isn't interested in letting her tag along. That's when she decides to take matters into her own hands— embarking on her own spooky adventure complete with mummies, vampires, skeletons and mischief!

Join the Grand Rapids Ballet School's Junior Company on this eerie adventure into the happenings of All Hallows Eve!

Tickets are still available— plus GRBS Jr. Company invites everyone in the audience to wear their own Halloween costumes!

Come see Spooktacular October 28th-30th at Peter Martin Wege Theatre with performances at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.