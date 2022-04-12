Grammy-winning duo, The Judds kick off their first tour in a decade in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grammy-winning duo, The Judds, announce their first tour in over a decade, The Final Tour. The 10-date arena tour kicks off on Friday, September 30 at the Van Andel Arena.

Martina McBride will join as special guest.

“The fans have always been my family of choice. I love them dearly, so I'm chompin’ at the bit to belt out our hits and reconnect with them once again. The cherry on top is singing with my beloved, wild and extremely talented daughter… the best singer of any genre, Wynonna! She asked me if I was still going to twist, twirl and crack jokes. I answered, "Heck yeah! I'm too old to grow up now!” Naomi shared.

"What I'm looking forward to most is celebrating Judd music with the fans. Mom and I have had quite the journey over the last 38 years, and the fans have been with us through it all. This tour is a celebration for them!" said Wynonna.

Tickets go on-sale to the general public beginning Friday, April 15, 2022, at 10 a.m. at TheJudds.com or at VanAndelArena.com.

Pre-sale ticket access at TheJudds.com.