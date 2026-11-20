GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Popular lakeshore restaurant Hamburger Mikey will offer a Thanksgiving burger, hot dogs and more when it takes over City Built Brewery this month to benefit Kids' Food Basket.

FOX 17

Hamburger Mikey's Tim Taylor and Chef Jeremy Paquin stopped by the FOX 17 studio to talk about the collaboration.

FOX 17

When: Monday Nov. 23, from 3-9pm

Where: City Built Brewery in Grand Rapids

20% of proceeds benefit KFB. Find more event details here.

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