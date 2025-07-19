Get outdoors and enjoy some Weekend Events

The Blueberry Harvest Fest at Bowerman Farms is a perfect event for picking berries, with pizza, ice cream, a farm market and wine to add to the fun. The all-weekend event also features a trivia night, yard games, face painting and live music.

The Creston Garden Tour returns Saturday July 19 with 13 unique gardens including private residences, community plots and urban farms. See some neighborhood favorites and five brand-new spaces on the tour. It costs $12 for adults and $5 for kids 4-18.

The 51st Richland Art Fair is returning to Gull Meadow Farms with more than 100 artists selling original pieces and crafts. The event is presented by the Gull Lake Area Community Volunteers and proceeds will support educational, medical, dental and emergency fund aid to families in the area. The event runs from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM Saturday.

The Milwaukee Clipper is on the lakeshore, a meticulously restored art deco passenger ship once transporting passengers between Muskegon and Milwaukee Wisconsin. Hit the floor and shake it to hits of the 1950's and '60's just like the passengers did when they sailed.

Fiesta Weekend in Holland is a cultural celebration of latino heritage with music, dance, food and community fun for all ages. Saturday, July 19 features a fiesta from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM with live entertainment, food, vendors and activities. The event is being put together by Latin Americans for Progress (LAUP).

