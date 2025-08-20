Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Get organized! Tips for starting the school year on the right foot

School supplies
The salon will provide notebooks, markers, crayons, backpacks and so much more at its Back to School Bash.
School supplies
Get organized! Start the school year with some organizing tips
HOLLAND, Mich. — The beginning of the school year introduces a new routine for kids and families, and it can be easy to fall into messy chaos.

'Simply Done Organizing' out of Holland joined us on FOX 17 Morning News to share some tips to make organization easy!

Get organized! Start the school year with some organizing tips
Back to School Organizing Tips.png

