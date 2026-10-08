FIRE PREVENTION WEEK: Comstock Park High School students take the safe charging pop quiz

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich — It’s Fire Prevention Week at FOX 17, and we are once again partnering with E.S.C.A.P.E Inc. to help educate West Michigan about fire and safety.

This year our theme is Charge into Fire Safety! Safe Charging is a Superpower! and we are focusing on how to safely charge lithium-ion batteries.

2026 NATIONAL FIRE PROTECTION ASSOCIATION

Lithium-ion batteries are anything that can be re-charged, like your phone, laptop, or even E-bike. And since 2011 there have been an estimated 198,000 fires caused by the batteries, according to the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

So, armed with this knowledge and questions from our partners at E.S.C.A.P. Inc. I decided to put some Comstock High School students to the test with a safe charging pop quiz.

Because who knows more about phones than high school students?

USE YOUR CHARGING SUPERPOWERS

Cheap charger? Don't chance it

Use the cord and charger that came with your device or one approved by the manufacturer.

Soft surface? Hard pass

Charge on a hard, flat surface like a table, desk, or bare floor.

Fully charged? Time to unplug

Unplug your device when it is fully charged.

For tools and rides, charge outside.

Charge large items like e-bikes, scooters, and power tools outside when possible. Do not block exits when charging.

Feels hot? Stop using it.

Stop using your device if it feels very hot, starts to swell, smells strange, leaks, smokes, or makes popping or hissing sounds.

On a flight? Keep it in sight.

When on a plane, keep devices where you can see them while charging. Do not charge e-cigarettes or vapes on the plane. Tell a flight attendant if you notice a problem with your device.

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