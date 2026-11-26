GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Thanksgiving offers a chance to spend time with loved ones and gather around the table for a special meal. Experts say there are ways to savor the holiday feast while making choices that benefit your health.

FOX 17

Fox 17's Janice Allen sat down with Dr. David Rzeszutko of Priority Health to learn more about being mindful of our meal selections, and how to stay on track this Thanksgiving.

Feast without the guilt: How to enjoy a healthier Thanksgiving

You can find more resources from Priority Health here.

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