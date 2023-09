GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan Labor Fest is coming to Rosa Parks Circle, Monday September 4.

Organizers tell FOX 17 they’re hosting family activities, ice cream, food trucks, and local arts & crafters, plus a beer tent and live entertainment!

Of course, the day focuses on the contributions of laborers and labor unions. You’ll find exhibits on the history and future of both amidst the entertainers.

The free event is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can find more information here!