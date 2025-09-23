Falls Prevention Week: tips for preventing a common injury

Not only is a bad fall a leading cause of injury and hospitalization for older Americans, it can be a game-changer when it comes to living independently.
September 22-28 marks Fall Prevention Week: highlighting that 1 in 4 Americans over the age of 65 fall each year.
Simple steps to reduce fall risks:
- Clear clutter, especially in walkways
- Add grab bars in the bathroom and handrails on stairs
- Encourage regular exercise to build strength and balance
- Check with your doctor about medications and vision
WATCH BELOW: Janet Scovel, Dir. of Care Management at Priority Health, shares advice on how to prevent falls in your home:
