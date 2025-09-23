Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMorning News

Actions

Falls Prevention Week: tips for preventing a common injury

National Falls Prevention Week
National Falls Prevention Week
Posted

Not only is a bad fall a leading cause of injury and hospitalization for older Americans, it can be a game-changer when it comes to living independently.

September 22-28 marks Fall Prevention Week: highlighting that 1 in 4 Americans over the age of 65 fall each year.

Simple steps to reduce fall risks:

  • Clear clutter, especially in walkways
  • Add grab bars in the bathroom and handrails on stairs
  • Encourage regular exercise to build strength and balance
  • Check with your doctor about medications and vision

WATCH BELOW: Janet Scovel, Dir. of Care Management at Priority Health, shares advice on how to prevent falls in your home:

National Falls Prevention Week

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NN Neighbor News Generic Siderail promo.png

Meet your reporter