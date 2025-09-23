Falls Prevention Week: tips for preventing a common injury

Not only is a bad fall a leading cause of injury and hospitalization for older Americans, it can be a game-changer when it comes to living independently.

September 22-28 marks Fall Prevention Week: highlighting that 1 in 4 Americans over the age of 65 fall each year.

Simple steps to reduce fall risks:



Clear clutter, especially in walkways

Add grab bars in the bathroom and handrails on stairs

Encourage regular exercise to build strength and balance

Check with your doctor about medications and vision

