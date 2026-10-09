Fall into fun! Discover these October events from the WMTA

KENT COUNTY, Mich — The air is crisp, the leaves are turning golden, and fall is in full swing across Michigan. From outdoor adventures to cozy seasonal activities, there are plenty of ways to make the most of the changing season.

FOX 17's Janice Allen spoke with Kathleen Schiefler, Materials & Marketing Coordinator for the West Michigan Tourist Association (WMTA), to get a rundown of October events.

The following information is provided by the WMTA:

Fall Getaways

Off Map; Fall Fest, October 23-25

Fall is the ideal time to plan a getaway, even better when it is something super unique and really special. Off Map in South Haven is inviting you for their fabulous Fall Fest on Friday,October 23 thru Sunday, the 25th where you can experience all of the great outdoors, and none of the roughing it.

Courtesy: West Michigan Tourist Association

Sit around the roaring bonfire with a complimentary s’mores bar, settle in for movie night in the woods - popcorn and all - sample donuts in the communal barn, paint or carve a pumpkin, enjoy an Amish horse ride, and wind down with live music on Saturday evening.

Courtesy: West Michigan Tourist Association

This is the perfect time to check out their gorgeous 76-acre property outfitted with beautifully furnished safari tents, and the five brand new Amish-built one and two bedroom cabins, perfect for snuggling all fall and winter long. So come on out and find out why everyone is raving about their stay at Off Map.

Bay Pointe Inn BOGO 50% Off Cottages

Bay Pointe Inn is a beautiful property surrounded by stunning Gun Lake water views, and it’s the perfect place to experience a tranquil fall getaway with your very own luxurious two or three bedroom cottage. And if you book a cottage by October 31 you can get 50% off when you stay Sunday thru Thursday until November 30th.

Courtesy: WMTA

Experience a delicious meal at their locally-inspired award-winning restaurant, relax with a dip in the indoor heated pool or hot tub, hit the fitness center, or simply enjoy the surrounding beauty of fall colors and serene nature trails.

Halloween Fun

Downtown Spooktacular - St. Joseph - October 17 and Trick or Treat - Oct 30; 4:30 - 6:00 p.m.

Downtown St. Joseph is hosting their popular Downtown Spooktacular on October 17 featuring a variety of events including a hayride, an Artisan Market, a pumpkin patch with carving demonstrations and supplies for decorating, a magic show and spooky lighthouse tours, a hay maze, spooky Trolley, and even a ‘Where’s the Witch? scavenger hunt. Saturday at noon be sure to join the Spooktacular Costume Parade while you enjoy the downtown decorations and more! Also, the merchants and businesses of Downtown St. Joseph is officially calling all ghosts, goblins and ghouls for an evening of treats on October 30th from 4:30 - 6:00 p.m.

Zoo Goes Boo - John Ball Zoo; Three weekends beginning October 16; 10:00 - 5:00 p.m.

Practice your cackle because the John Ball Zoo is brewing up a ghoulishly good time. You’ll be spell bound with the spooktacular decorations and otherworldly entertainment including magicians, fire dancers, villains and more!

Courtesy: West Michigan Tourist Association

This wickedly fun family tradition is the time to display your very best costumes, collect loads of twisted treats scattered at stations throughout the zoo, and indulge in a bit of festive face painting. You might want to bring a bag to collect your treats and remember, no full face masks or weapons at Zoo Goes Boo! (Also, allergy friendly sweets are available..)

Courtesy: West Michigan Tourist Association

Boos in the Zoo in Kalamazoo. October 10, noon to 4:00 p.m.

Downtown Kalamazoo is hosting Boos in the Zoo on October 10 from noon to 4:00 p.m. Wander through downtown and admire the festively decorated windows, grab a sip or a nibble, and check out all the autumn vibes and a bit of downtown magic.

Courtesy: West Michigan Tourist Association

Come dressed in your favorite costume and all ages can take part in a pumpkin scavenger hunt throughout the shops and a bit of trick or treating too

Shout out events

Grand Rapids Ghost Hunt Tours with Tours Around Michigan

Go online and book your spooky, scary ghost tour and learn about the memorable and eerie stories unique to Grand Rapids. Join with others or form your own group with a minimum of 4 people. There are many other types of tours to choose from as well - everything from breweries to art.

Courtesy: West Michigan Tourist Association

Shanty Creek - Celebrate Fall - till October 25 - plus leaflooker packages

Nothing can be more spectacular than viewing all the splendor of West Michigan’s color, especially when you can have a 360’ view floating over the top of Schuss Mountain at Shanty Creek.

Courtesy: West Michigan Tourist Association

Reserve your chair lift ride now thru October 25, or if you’d rather view the scenery with your feet upon the ground, you can reserve a golf cart and roll along the tree-lined fairways. Or better still, book a Shanty Creek Leaflooker Package and experience them both, along with one-night’s lodging, including breakfast and a lovely charcuterie box with ½ bottle of red or white wine.

Courtesy: West Michigan Tourist Association

Crystal Mountain - Scarecrow Walk, Chair Lift Rides and Much More! Beginning October 10

October means Fun Fall Weekends at Crystal Mountain. Yes, there are plenty of delightful lodging options, along with rolling hills, fresh air and panoramic views from the Scenic Chairlift Rides, but also lots more. Play on the Alpine Slide or Bungee Trampoline, Mine for Gems, Rent a Bike, Carve a pumpkin or create some fall sand art - enjoy archery, the outdoor hot tub, or a bit of laser tag.

Courtesy: West Michigan Tourist Association

And while your family is having all this fall fun be sure to check out the friendliest scarecrows in Northern Michigan at Crystal’s Scarecrow Walk - and vote for your favorite. And remember, the fabulous Crystal Spa Days area going on until November 15.

Courtesy: West Michigan Tourist Association

To see more upcoming events, visit the West Michigan Tourist Association website.

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