Events & activities to enjoy on Valentine's Day weekend

Grand Rapids Rise vs. Atlanta Vibe

The Grand Rapids Rise are heating up for the 2026 season, taking on the Atlanta Vibe in a can't-miss matchup on Saturday. The game is themed K-POP Rise Hunters presented by applied innovation, with big energy, fun and a must-have Rise bucket hat giveaway. Feel the beat, unleash your inner pop star, and cheer on your home team. Tip off is at 7:00 P.M. with tickets ranging from $19 to $45.

Drag Storytime at Cellar Bird Books

Stories, snacks and sparkle are taking center stage at Cellar Bird Books Sunday from 1:00 to 2:00 P.M. Michigan Drag Brunch Queens bring LGBTQ+ stories and fabulous drag-themed books to life with personality. Kids can enjoy juice boxes and donuts while celebrating diversity, creativity and self-expression. The event is free and everyone is welcome.

Free Fishing Weekend in West Michigan

Grab a rod and some mittens for free fishing weekend across Michigan. No fishing licenses are required, just follow regulations and enjoy access to some of West Michigan's best waters. Enjoy Muskegon County's 27 miles of Lake Michigan shore, dozens of inland rivers and 400 miles of rivers.

Love, Loss, and What I Wore

Experience a funny and powerful play at Frau Lounge in Muskegon, all about life, memory and the clothes that tell our stories. This story shares women's experience through fashion, humor and heart. Performances run Saturday at 7:30 P.M., Sunday at 3:00 P.M., and February 19-22 with evening and matinee options. Tickets range from $30 to $38.

Lunar New Year meets Valentine's Day in Kalamazoo

Celebrate love and culture as Lunar New Year meets Valentine's Day at Chenery Auditorium. Hosted by the Chinese American Association of Greater Kalamazoo, this event runs Saturday from 6:00-7:30 P.M. Enjoy lion and dragon dances, Chinese folk dance, traditional music, and interactive cultural experiences. Tickets are $16.

Winter in the Zoo (Downtown Kalamazoo)

Bundle up and bring your sweetheart on Saturday from 12:00 to 4:00 P.M. at the Kalamazoo Mall. Downtown turns into a sparkling winter wonderland with ice sculptures, live carving, winter sports demos, and meet-and-greets with icy characters. Warm up with hot cocoa, shop local, and plan a cozy Valentine's Day Meal at a downtown restaurant. The event is free.

