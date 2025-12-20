Events & Activities for the weekend before Christmas

Voxmas Christmas Concert

VOX GR is bringing the magic of the holidays to Trinity Lutheran Church in Grand Rapids from 5:00 to 6:30 P.M. Saturday. The evening of Christmas choral music is performed by the 16-voiced auditioned ensemble and led by artistic director Dr. Christopher Mason. Admission is free, but seats fill quickly. Try and arrive early and enjoy the overlook art gallery before the performance.

'Home Alone' at the Wealthy Theatre

The Wealthy Threatre's Family Film Series features the holiday classic Home Alone on Sunday. Doors open at 1:00 P.M. with the movie starting at 2:00 P.M. in Grand Rapids. Tickets are $3 for kids, $8 online and $10 at the door.

Lantern Hike at Hoffmaster State Park

From 4:30 to 6:00 P.M. on Saturday, the Hoffmaster State Park becomes a winter wonderland for families. Starting at the Gillette Sand Dune Visitor Center, the hike includes a hands-on lantern craft and a self-guided lit trail towards Lake Michigan. The program is free, but a recreation passport is required for vehicle entry.

The Annual Holiday Cabaret at Muskegon Civic Theatre

From 6:00 to 7:00 P.M. on Sunday, The Frau Lounge at Frauenthal Center will open up to visitors with a family-friendly performance. Featuring local singers and actors, this event celebrates the season with music and theatre. Admission is free, with optional donations benefiting the MCT Scholarship Fund.

The First Annual Solstice Bizarre

On Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 to 6:00 P.M. in Kalamazoo, this midwinter market at 246 N. Kalamazoo Mall features local makers, vintage collectors, music and warm drinks. Admission is free, making it a great stop for last-minute holiday gifts.

The First Annual Gingerbread Decorating Event

Build sweet holiday memories from 11:00 to 4:00 P.M. Saturday, with this free community event at Trak Houz inside Ziegler Motorsports in Kalamazoo. The event includes gingerbreat houses and cookie decorating, a hot chocolate bar, ornament making and photos with santa. Kids eat free with the purchase of an adult meal.

Ugly Sweater Skate

In Holland, RollXscape Skating Center is getting festive from 11:30 to 1:30 P.M., 2:30 to 5:00 P.M., and 6:00 to 9:00 P.M. on Saturday. Standard skating admission and skate rental prices apply.

