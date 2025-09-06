Enjoy the cool temperatures with some Weekend Events

CRESTON FARMER'S MARKET ART DAY

On Saturday, Creston farmer's Market is celebrating Art Day from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Local artists will help you paint pottery, design Jewelry, Dye Clothes, and create custom poems and pop-art portraits. The event is free to attend with materials available for purchase.

52ND ANNUAL EASTOWN STREET FAIR

The Eastown Community Association is hosting the 52nd annual Eastown StreetFair Saturday from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM. Over 100 vendors, non-profits, food booths and drink tents will be there, with a lineup of amazing entertainers. The family-friendly festival takes over the heart of the Eastown business district.

ROOSEVELT PARK DAY

On Saturday from 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM, start the day in Muskegon with games, craft vendors, food booths, a beer garden, pancake breakfast and live music. The annual event showcases local entertainment and neighborhood spirit for the whole family.

SPORTSMEN FOR YOUTH DAY

The Sportsmen for Youth Organization is hosting it's annual free event Saturday from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM at the Muskegon County Fairgrounds. Children can try fishing in a trout pond, interact with animals, and explore the Safari Club International Sensory Safari Trailer. Wildlife experts and volunteers will be on hand with demonstrations and educational activities. Kids 17 and under receive a free lunch, a gift bag, and a chance to win prizes.

KALAMAZOO SCOTTISH FESTIVAL

Experience all things Scottish in Kalamazoo Saturday with Celtic music, highland athletics, food and culture from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Kids can join in mini highland games, ride the Nessie wagon, and meet highland cows alongside more animals.

THE EXCELLENCE EXCHANGE

Downtown Grand Rapids is coming alive this weekend Saturday from 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM at Rosa parks Circle. Hosted by entrepreneur Shardaira Jones, the event features a vendor marketplace, business grant awards, and a recognition ceremony fo local entrepreneurs. The celebration highlights diversity, resilience and the power of community in business.

