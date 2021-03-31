Warning issued over new Amazon phone scam

(WXYZ) — Do you have any orders on the way from Amazon? If so, you are a prime target for the latest Amazon scam.

Kimberly Moore was at her job when she received a strange call regarding her purchase from Amazon, saying she made a transaction for $529.99.

"They gave a very specific amount of money of a purchase that they wanted to see if I made," she said.

But, Moore never made any such purchase. The automated call then gave her an option to call a number to get it straigtened out.

But, instead of calling, she checked her Amazon account and realized there was no such $500+ order.

Amazon customers across the country are getting calls like hers.

"That order seemed to be fraudulent. Press 1 to speak with an Amazon fraud department executive," the scam call said.

Sometimes it's a woman's voice saying, "You can speak to an Amazon customer service manager by pressing 1."

The Federal Trade Commission said if you press 1, an agent will ask for the credit card number attached to the account.

Don't do it. It's all a scam.

Amazon will email you personally with your name if there is an account issue.