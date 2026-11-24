NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is looking for some extra help from us anglers when it comes to monitoring our population of whitefish, especially on the stretch of the river between the Croton Dam and Lake Michigan.

Michigan Department of Natural Resources

Lake whitefish are native to Michigan, but stocks have declined significantly since their peak in the 1990's, according to the Nature Conservancy’s Great Lakes Sustainable Fisheries Program. That is why the DNR is stocking the river with tagged adults from Lake Michigan, fitted with acoustic tags to see if the river could be used as a spawning location again.

"Historically, whitefish would spawn in the rivers," Scott Heintzelman with the DNR told me while standing on the banks of the river. "That was lost during the logging era and during the construction of dams. So it's not a new concept. It's just something that hasn't been tried in, you know, probably 80 to 100 year.”

So that means anyone fishing in this stretch is being asked to avoid any receiver stations in the river, and toss back any tagged fish you might snag.

And if that’s not a possibility, contact the DNR so they can at the very least get their tag back to use again.



DNR’s Scott Heintzelman ( HeintzelmanS@Michigan.gov , 231-433-9782)

The Nature Conservancy in Michigan’s Matt Herbert ( mherbert@tnc.org , 517-316-2283)

And like all things worth doing, patience will need to come with participation.

"Success is going to be something that you know you're probably not going to see for maybe 5 to 7 years," Scott told me. "It takes lake whitefish about that long to sexually mature and then return to the rivers. Success would be a spawning run of whitefish that would come back in that time frame.

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