Discussions with Dr. Bitner: the importance of Women's Health around the world

Takeaway tip: Do not suffer in silence. Wherever you are in the world, there are resources and ask for help.

Half the world's population goes through menopause. Not every woman has hot flashes, but most have some kind of challenging symptom. This week Dr. Diana Bitner joins us from Sri Lanka at the Asian Congress for Endometriosis. She says traveling to medical conference around the world provides the opportunity to learn about how women outside of the U.S. Experience menopause.

WATCH BELOW: DR. DIANA BITNER JOINS US FROM SRI LANKA TO TALK ABOUT THE IMPORTANCE OF LEARNING ABOUT WOMEN'S HEALTH AROUND THE WORLD:

Discussions with Dr. Bitner: Women's Health around the world

A reminder, menopause happens with the ovaries stop making the hormones estrogen and progesterone because they run out of eggs, are damaged by chemotheropy or radiation therapy for cancer, or are removed. It can create symptoms such as:



Hot flashes/night sweats

Mood changes and brain fog

Sleep disturbance

Weight gain

Vaginal dryness

Bladder urgency

Low libidio

Joint pain, body aches

The loss of estrogen has health consequences too, such as:



Obesity

Prediabetes and diabetes

Premature cardiovascular disease

Osteoperosis

Premature dementia

Dr. Bitner shared a little bit on how medical care for women in Sri Lanka works. There are approximately 1,000 Well Woman Clinics island-wide. Women are screened at 35-45 for health conditions, female cancer, and health issues including menopause. Menopause is known to happen on average 2 years earlier in Sri Lanka than the U.S., age 48-51 vs. 49-51.

