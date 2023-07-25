Christkindl Markt coming to Grand Rapids in November

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s expected to be 89 degrees today and sunny, but if you’re missing Christmas — and all the cold and snow that comes with it — check out this preview of the Christkindl Markt at the Grand Rapids Downtown Market and get your holiday fix.
Tuesday, organizers gave us a preview of the actual Christkindl Markt that’ll be happening from November 17 through December 23.
This year, the Grand Rapids Downtown Market is installing a custom-made curling sheet set to be featured at this year’s event.
The Christkindl Markt is a 26-day European-style market that looks like a Christmas village.
It features gifts, food and live entertainment.
And this year will include its own brewery.
You can find more details about the Christkindl Markt online.