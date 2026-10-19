Check your medicine cabinet: Drug Take Back Day is coming up October 24th

KENT COUNTY, Mich — This fall as people clean up their yards and declutter their homes to get ready for a new season, there's one spot that may be overlooked: the medicine cabinet.

Drug Take Back Day is an annual event, allowing people to dispose of unused or expired prescriptions—no questions asked.

Courtesy: Priority Health

During the free event, Narcan will also be handed out, to help fight the opioid crisis.

FOX 17's Janice Allen sat down with Ellen Waalkes, senior pharmacy specialist at Priority Health, to learn more.

Check your medicine cabinet: Drug Take Back Day is coming up Oct. 24th

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