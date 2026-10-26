KENT COUNTY, Mich. — October is Menopause Awareness Month. As more women and health care leaders bring attention to this major life transition, demand for treatment options is growing. But some patients are having trouble accessing estrogen patches.

FOX 17's Janice Allen sat down with Dr. Celia Egan of True Women's Health to talk about what is leading to the shortage, and what other options are available.

Can't find estrogen patches? Here's what women should know about other treatment options

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