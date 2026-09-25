BRICK BY BRICK: Brickworld returns to DeVos Place

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you build it, they will come.

For the fourth year, The Brickworld LEGO Exposition is returning to the DeVos Place Convention Center in Grand Rapids for September 26 - 27.

Featuring 50,000 square feet of event space with original LEGO creations and displays, vendors, and fun "hands-on" activities for the kids. That includes the LEGO® Graffiti Wall, where you can use thousands of colorful 1x1 bricks to help create your own brick masterpiece.

GENERAL ADMISSION - $18.00 online/$20.00 cash or credit at the door

MILITARY MEMBER & FIRST RESPONDER - $15.00 (At the Door Only. Must show ID)

Kids 3 & Under - Free

For more about the event, including how to purchase tickets, check out the link here.

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