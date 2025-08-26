Black Breastfeeding Week and National Breastfeeding Month

Aug. 25-31 marks Black Breastfeeding Week. It's meant to raise awareness and highlight racial disparities in breastfeeding rates. It comes amid National Breastfeeding Month, which focuses on

Data from the CDC shows :



75% of Black infants are breastfed, which is below the national average of 84%

It's recommended that infants be exclusively breastfed for their first six months, if possible

Many families have to stop breastfeeding earlier than planned due to outside factors

For babies: it boosts immunity, lowers risks of infections, asthma, and obesity, and supports brain development

For mothers: it reduces the risk of breast and ovarian cancers, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease, while also helping with postpartum recovery

