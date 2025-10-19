Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMorning NewsBirthday Shoutouts

Actions

Birthday Shoutouts (October 19, 2025)

Happy Birthday: Carson, Lyla & Waylen!
Birthday Shoutouts October 19
Posted

WEST MICHIGAN — Is your son or daughter celebrating a birthday? We can help you send them a Birthday Shoutout on FOX 17 Morning News.

Send their name, picture, birth date, and how old they'll be to mornings@fox17online.com, and they'll be featured on the day of their birthday on our morning show.

NOTE: Birthday Shoutouts must be received by the day before their birthday. We cannot accommodate same-day or belated birthday requests.

See all the Birthday Shoutouts

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

NN Neighbor News Generic Siderail promo.png

Meet your reporter