BALANCE VS. RESTRICTION: Finding a good mindset for your Thanksgiving meal

A turkey being taken out of an oven.
Drazen Zigic/Shutterstock
Tips for a Healthy Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving and the holidays can be tough for people working on their relationship with food.

Dr. David Rzeszutko, Vice President of Medical and Clinical Operations at Priority Health, joined FOX 17 Morning News to offer advice on finding a balance of mindset, versus restriction.

Practical tips for enjoying the Thanksgiving meal without "overdoing it":

  • Start with smaller portions
  • Fill half your plate with vegetables or lighter options
  • Stay hydrated
  • Suggest family walks after the meal, or a fun backyard game

Ways to make traditional dishes a little healthier without losing flavor:

  • Greek yogurt in dips
  • Roast veggies with herbs instead of heavy sauces
  • Reduce sugar in desserts
  • Focus on adding nutrient-dense sides rather than removing favorites

