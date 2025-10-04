Autumn Weekend Events to enjoy with your family

Walker's Pumpkin Bash

On Saturday from 10:00 to 11:30 AM, Walker Community Park will be the destination where kids 12 and under can grab a free pumpkin. Families can also enjoy the live music, cider, donuts, a critter barn and trick or treating. Costumes are encouraged.

Red Flannel Festival Parade

Cedar Springs is keeping tradition alive on Saturday with the lineup running from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM for it's 86th year. Judging will commence at 1:30 PM before the parade begins. Parade guidelines will be in effect in Cedar Springs when it kicks off

The Halloween Bash

On Sunday from 3:00 to 7:00 PM, the Halloween Bash is taking over Fulton Street in Grand Rapids. Expect local vendors, food trucks, live music, games and family friendly activities. Costumes are welcome.

Family Friendly Scavenger Hunt

Hoffmaster State Park's Gillette Sand Dune Visitor Center is hosting the event Sunday from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Families can explore trails, solve clues, and collect a prize at the center. You will need a recreation passport for entry.

Fall Wellness Celebration

In Rockford, the new growth project is hosting this event Saturday from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Start with yoga in the field at 10:15 AM, enjoy a sound bath at 11:45 AM, then wander the farm for tours, sunflowers, pumpkins, and local wellness vendors.

