Archery season starts across Michigan on October 1st

MICHIGAN — Today is the day Michigan deer hunters have waited for all year long, the start of archery season on Thursday, October 1st, and going until November 14th.

For the most accurate hunting regulations, check out the Michigan Department of Natural Resources link here, but one of the big changes to this year's hunting season is the addition of eHarvest Tags.

The electronic harvest tagging (eHarvest tags) allow hunters who buy a deer license through the Michigan DNR Hunt Fish app the ability to immediately receive an eHarvest tag on their smartphone. This will allow them to validate the tag electronically rather than attach a paper kill tag.

An eHarvest tag can be validated with or without cell service.

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