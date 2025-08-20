Appendicitis: why it sometimes takes women longer to get diagnosed

Information provided by Dr. Diana Bitner, true. Women's Health:

Takeaway tip: to stay healthy, know your body and have a good medical team to call on when needed. Know the signs and symptoms of appendicitis and be ready to act fast.

Early diagnosis is key for all medical conditions, including cancer and infections.

One example can include appendicitis. It's not uncommon: 1/15 women will experience it in their lifetime. Women can have more delays than men in diagnosis due to an overlap in symptoms with ovary pain and cysts, endometriosis, and bowel conditions such as IBS. Because of this, they can be diagnosed 12-24 hours later than men. A delay in diagnosis can lead to perforation of the appendix with a higher rate of complications, deep infections, longer hospital stays, and the need for prolonged antibiotics.

Know the signs and symptoms of appendicitis:



Abdominal pain, starting around the belly button

Pain migrates to the lower quadrant at about 24 hours

Low appetite

Nausea, with or without vomiting

Localized pain around three fingers above the right hip bone

Pain in your lower right side when you jump up and down, or hit a bump in the road

Low-grade fever

Tips for good treatment:



Trust yourself, you know your body best

Be your best advocate

Have a support group at work, at home

Have a primary care doctor you trust and who will trust you

Know the signs and conditions

Know the urgent clinics and ERs in town

If symptoms persist, get help

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube