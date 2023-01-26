Analysts, legislators react to 2023 State of the State Address

LANSING, Mich. — From last night’s State of the State Address, Governor Gretchen Whitmer looking forward to a productive 2023, touching on the economic and social struggles Michigan families are facing.

The speech included plans to roll back the state's Retirement Tax and expand the Working Families Tax Credit, Pre-K for All—a program to give all 4-year-olds in Michigan a jump start on education— also abortion rights, public safety, and gun control.

"Tonight, let's talk about what we can do and where we're going, together. We are eager to chase our bright future with hustle and grit," said Whitmer.

For the first time in decades, Democrats hold the House, Senate, and Governor’s seat, putting them in the legislative driver’s seat.

That is if all Democrats are on board with each proposal.

The majority is slim, meaning Whitmer may need to work across the aisle to get bills passed.

“It sounds like she is that she's singing a different tune now,” says Representative Bryan Posthumus. “Maybe there will be the opportunity to work together on this as long as it's done correctly and done effectively.”

Democrats echoed the initial sense of cooperation for the year.

“This is a very celebratory moment,” says Senator Winnie Brinks. “Lots of ceremony, but working in the trenches every day, I know that there are Republicans who care about those things who are willing work with us.”

Any lingering questions Republicans have may be answered in the coming weeks, when Whitmer releases the 2024 budget proposal.