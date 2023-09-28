Watch Now
A look inside Helen DeVos Children's hospital during childhood cancer awareness month

Posted at 5:13 AM, Sep 28, 2023
GRAND RAPIDS — Childhood cancer awareness month brings light to what support these children need during their cancer journey. We look inside Corewell Health Helen DeVos Children's Hospital on what they do to support their patients and why we need to bring awareness to childhood cancer.

