OZ — The FOX 17 Morning Show transformed into the land of Oz this Halloween, with the entire cast embracing beloved characters from the classic tale in a playful segment that delighted viewers.

WATCH BELOW: THE FOX 17 MORNING NEWS TEAM HAS SOME 'WICKED' INSPIRATION FOR THIS YEAR'S HALLOWEEN COSTUMES....

A Halloween journey to Oz with the FOX 17 Morning News Team

The Halloween fun began with the team brainstorming costume ideas, including a creative "Spice Girls" concept featuring scary spice, spooky spice, pumpkin spice and Old Spice. After some deliberation, the cast decided to sleep on their ideas and return with something better.

What they came back with was pure magic. Elliot Grandia took on the unique role of the Yellow Brick Road, though he admitted feeling "like a stick of butter" in his golden costume. Terri DeBoer sparkled as Glinda the Good Witch, noting that "pink goes great with green" when paired with her co-star.

WXMI Terri DeBoer and Janice Allen appear as characters from Wicked.

Janice Allen embraced her wicked side as the Wicked Witch of the West, bringing the perfect amount of Halloween spookiness to the morning show. Andy Curtis channeled the Scarecrow, humorously questioning why he was "the only character without a brain." Reece Cole was a decidedly not cowardly lion, a Detroit Lion that is.

WXMI Andy Curtis and Reece Cole appear as characters from Wicked.

The segment reached its climax when Kevin Craig appeared as the great and powerful Wizard of Oz, complete with dramatic flair as he proclaimed himself "beholder of the trick or treat for Heaven." The illusion was slightly broken when the cast could see him behind the green screen, leading to jokes about needing a hot air balloon.

WXMI Kevin Craig appears as the Wizard from The Wizard of Oz

The Halloween celebration concluded with a twist on Dorothy's famous line, as the cast declared "There's no place like FOX 17" before wishing viewers a Happy Halloween.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube