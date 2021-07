GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — As Mike and Deanna's time on FOX 17 Morning News comes to an end, we're taking a look back at some of our favorite moments.

They both certainly paved the way with their authenticity, passion and laughter throughout the years. They made morning TV fun, not only for the viewers, but also for all of us working with them.

We also had some special goodbyes throughout the morning.

We will miss you, Mike and Deanna!