21st Annual Turkey Drop returns to West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — The Mel Trotter Ministries Turkey Drop returns for its 21st year just over a week before Thanksgiving.
With food insecurity rising in our area, the nonprofit aims to collect more than 5,000 frozen turkeys to hand out so families in need can put a full meal on the table for the holiday.
Mel Trotter is partnering with the Muskegon Rescue Mission, and Gateway Mission in Holland, opening up additional drop-off locations.
Plus— Feeding America West Michigan is donating both space to store the donated birds and trucks to deliver them.
Drop-off locations this year include:
- Celebration! Cinema Grand Rapids North, 2121 Celebration Dr NE, Grand Rapids
- Celebration! Cinema Grand Rapids South, 1506 Eastport Drive, Grand Rapids
- Mel Trotter Ministries, 225 Commerce Ave. SW, Grand Rapids
- Mel Trotter Ministries Jenison Thrift Store, 7500 Cottonwood Dr., Jenison
- Muskegon Rescue Mission’s Men's Shelter, 400 W Laketon Ave, Muskegon, MI 49441
- Gateway Mission Men’s Center, 166 S River Ave., Holland, MI 49424
Donations will be accepted from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
If you want to help out, but cannot make it to a drop-off location, Mel Trotter is accepting financial donations. $20 will cover the cost of a single turkey.
Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team
Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.
Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube