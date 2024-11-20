21st Annual Turkey Drop returns to West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — The Mel Trotter Ministries Turkey Drop returns for its 21st year just over a week before Thanksgiving.

With food insecurity rising in our area, the nonprofit aims to collect more than 5,000 frozen turkeys to hand out so families in need can put a full meal on the table for the holiday.

Mel Trotter is partnering with the Muskegon Rescue Mission, and Gateway Mission in Holland, opening up additional drop-off locations.

Plus— Feeding America West Michigan is donating both space to store the donated birds and trucks to deliver them.

Drop-off locations this year include:



Celebration! Cinema Grand Rapids North, 2121 Celebration Dr NE, Grand Rapids

Celebration! Cinema Grand Rapids South, 1506 Eastport Drive, Grand Rapids

Mel Trotter Ministries, 225 Commerce Ave. SW, Grand Rapids

Mel Trotter Ministries Jenison Thrift Store, 7500 Cottonwood Dr., Jenison

Muskegon Rescue Mission’s Men's Shelter, 400 W Laketon Ave, Muskegon, MI 49441

Gateway Mission Men’s Center, 166 S River Ave., Holland, MI 49424

Donations will be accepted from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If you want to help out, but cannot make it to a drop-off location, Mel Trotter is accepting financial donations. $20 will cover the cost of a single turkey.

