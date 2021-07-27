More than a ton of marijuana seized at Detroit border

(WXYZ) — More than a ton of marijuana was seized last week at the Fort Street Cargo facility at the Detroit border, according to a press release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Field Operations sent a trailer, which was carrying aluminum caps, for a more thorough inspection on July 21. An additional inspection revealed 2,583 pounds of marijuana packed across several pallets.

“While CBP Field Operations continues to facilitate lawful trade and travel, drug interdiction remains an enforcement priority.” said Port Director Devin Chamberlain, in a press release. “The men and women of CBP continue to work to keep dangerous and unregulated substances from hitting the streets of the U.S.”

According to Customs and Border Protection, this is the second time in a month where agents have seized this amount of marijuana.

