More than 200 pounds of cocaine seized at Blue Water Bridge

(WXYZ) — About 200 pounds of cocaine were seized at the Blue Water Bridge last week.

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), officers made the discovery while inspecting outbound commercial cargo on June 8.

They reportedly found 217 pounds of cocaine covered in a shipment of goods.

The tractor and trailer were detained.

“This discovery underscores the reality of ongoing efforts by drug trafficking organizations to circumvent our laws and traffic illicit substances for gain,” said Acting Port Director Scott Opalka in a statement. “I applaud the diligence and professionalism of our Port Huron team and their enduring commitment to CBP’s border security mission.”