Monroe residents dealing with damage caused by tornado Thursday night

(WXYZ) — With all the rain, hail, and strong winds from Thursday's storms, many will be cleaning up Friday morning. That includes people down in Monroe, an area that had several reports of damage caused by a tornado.

Erie Shores, the grand beach area of Monroe is one of the areas that took a beating Thursday night. Many residents say the storm ripped through quickly causing branches to go through roofs, tree climbs to crash into homes, and more.

"Power lines ripped off the house, trees on the roof. Trees everywhere," resident Kevin Sharpe described.

Clean-up and insurance claims are just starting. The National Weather Service will also be in the area Friday morning to determine what exactly caused this damage.

"We are just thankful everyone is okay and that's just life. It is unpredictable," resident Shelby Bellman said.