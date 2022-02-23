Missing Michigan woman found dead in car submerged in ditch

MANCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — A Manchester woman reported missing over the weekend has been found dead in her car, which was discovered submerged in a southern Michigan drainage ditch, police said.

The body of Rebecca Reynolds, 36, was discovered Sunday in her vehicle, which had crashed into a Washtenaw County drainage ditch near her Manchester home, Michigan State Police said.

Officers discovered the vehicle and Reynolds’ body as they were investigating a missing persons report made by one of her relatives in Bridgewater Township, The Ann Arbor News reported.

Though the cause death has not yet been determined, it is not believed to be suspicious at this time, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.