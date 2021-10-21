Mid-Michigan woman in custody in connection to 4 murders

(WXYZ) — Clare County Sheriff's Department has found the woman responsible for a quadruple murder in mid-Michigan.

According to the Clare County Sheriff's Department, the suspect was taken into custody Wednesday night without incident.

The suspect is 54-year-old Judy Boyer. She allegedly shot two people around 4 p.m. Wednesday and both victims were pronounced dead overnight.

Investigators later found two more bodies on the property, according to WJRT.

The victims were identified as a 39-year-old man, a 36-year-old man, an 85-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman. It's not clear if any victims are related.