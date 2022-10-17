Mid-Michigan contractors team up to keep St. Johns family together

ST. JOHNS, Mich. — Jennifer Bailey's 95-year-old mother and 58-year-old brother, who is disabled, have always lived in the same house on Floral Avenue in St. Johns since 1972.

"They want to be together until she passes," Bailey said.

That plan, however, almost came crashing down when Bailey's mother was diagnosed with dementia.

"She made some not-wise financial choices, and she didn't have money to replace her roof," Bailey said.

The roof hadn't been replaced since 2003. Neighbors started to notice, and someone called Adult Protective Services.

"I needed to prove they had food and medication—and tell what I had done to get a roof," Bailey said. "Out of my pocket, I had sealant put on it and tarps, and it just wasn't enough."

Bailey said Adult Protective Services told her the roof had to be replaced by winter or, "they would be removed from their home."

Bids were high—up to $36,0000 Bailey said. She started collecting donations, which was helpful, but, again, not enough.

The real turning point came when former neighbor, Dean Hufnagel, offered to gather other contractors and fix the roof for free.

"There was probably 12 yesterday, and another 12 again today and hopefully more tomorrow," Hufnagel said.

When asked why, Hufnagel said, "You know, you have to help people out."

"Yesterday when we had them together for lunch that was donated by Mitch Sanford, my husband asked, 'So, do you guys all work together?' And they said, 'No. Every other day we're competitors. Today we're a team,'" Bailey recalled.

So, all Bailey had to do is purchase materials, which DeWitt Lumber in Lakeview sold to her at cost.

"It means everything to me," Bailey said. "It was very hard. I can't imagine signing them over to the state, and I'm so grateful that I don't have to."

Hufnagel expects the roof to be done sometime Sunday.