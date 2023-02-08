Michigan's student Count Day is Wednesday

(WXYZ) — This Wednesday, school districts across the state will be participating in Count Day, the biannual count of students that helps to determine the amount of money each school district gets.

Count days are crucial for districts like Detroit Public Community Schools where chronic absenteeism and the need for funding are both apparent.

The day comes twice each year, once in the fall and once in the spring.

Each school simply needs to tally up all the students in attendance and the state will combine both count days totals to determine how much money the district will receive the following year.

Fall totals account for 90% of the state's funding and the spring count accounts for the other 10%. The government then uses percentages from last spring's student count and the current school year's fall count to determine their total.

The district receives about $9,100 per student.

To make sure your child is accounted for make sure they show up and attend all classes. If they cannot make it to class, make sure to submit an excused absence so they can still be accounted for.