Michigan State University player Khary Crump arraigned on assault charge connected to tunnel incident

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State University football player Khary Crump has been arraigned on a felony charge connected to the incident in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium following this year's Wolverines/Spartans game.

Crump stood mute during his arraignment on one count of Assault With Dangerous Weapon. He was given a $5,000 personal bond. A probable cause conference was set for December 8.

Crump was one of 7 players charged in connection with the incident in the tunnel at The Big House. However, he was the only one charged with a felony. The other six players were charged with misdemeanors.

After the Spartans' 29-7 loss to the Wolverines, video showed Michigan State players kicking and punching a Michigan player. Eight players were suspended by MSU in the wake of the incident, which sparked further discipline from the Big Ten.