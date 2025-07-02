Michigan State Police asking for votes to win annual 'Best Looking Cruiser' contest

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police are hoping you can help them win the American Association of State Troopers' 12th annual "Best Looking Cruiser" contest.

You can help out by voting on SurveyMonkey, the AAST Facebook page or the official association's website at StateTroopers.org. Voting is now open and runs through noon on Friday, July 11.

MSP's entry features their 2024 Dodge Durango patrol vehicle photographed in front of the iconic Mackinac Bridge and the Straits of Mackinac.

Michigan State Police

The top 13 photographs, as voted on by the public, will be featured in the 2026 “America’s Best Looking Trooper Cruisers” wall calendar. The first-place winner earns the cover spot.

Calendars will be available for purchase beginning in October at StateTroopers.org. Net proceeds from sales benefit the AAST Foundation, which provides educational scholarships to dependents of member troopers.

In 2024, MSP placed ninth in the contest.

