Michigan seniors, retirees facing tough decisions amid inflation

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — When it comes to the threat of inflation, senior citizens are most at risk of being seriously hurt.

“They keep the air conditioner on — I can’t do that,” Carol Wilkinson said. It is the little things that remind Carol Wilkinson that not everyone is being hit by inflation the same.

She says as a retiree with cancer, inflation is driving up food and electricity costs as medical bills pile up.

Her sister often brings her meals, but between not feeling well and the price of food, she finds herself skipping meals.

“It is getting harder to find things. And when I do, I buy some crackers and cheese to keep me going for a while,” Wilkinson said.

She showed 7 Action News her garden filled with flowers, which she loves. She was working part time delivering flowers before doctors diagnosed her with cancer. She hopes to be strong enough to work again soon.

“If I am still working, that is great, but if I’m not working, my pension is getting tougher and tougher,” Wilkinson said.

“There is no silver bullet,” said Michael Masserant from the Retirement Education Foundation.

Masserant says if you are struggling now, don’t wait to react. With inflation happening around the globe, it may take time to get better.

“You have to find somewhere to cut back to build up an emergency fund,” Masserant said.

“Every day, there is a senior making a choice between buying a prescription they need, paying their utility bill or putting a meal on the table. That is reality, especially with today’s increase in prices,” said Jenny Jarvis, the chief communications and strategy officer of Area Agency on Aging 1B.

She says calls the agency receives indicate an increase in the number of seniors struggling. She says she wants people to know there is some help.

“Rather than say, 'I don’t think I am eligible or would get the service,' give the agency a call and we can help you understand whether you would be eligible.

You can learn more at by visiting aaa1b.org.

Carol finds herself brainstorming options for the long run, hoping inflation eases soon.

“I am kind of stuck unless I try to sell the house, which is a possibility,” Wilkinson said.

