Michigan health insurance companies propose rate hikes for 2026; here's how to submit comment

(WXYZ) — Health insurers in Michigan have submitted requests for rate hikes, and the public can now comment on the proposed increases.

The report from the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services shows the requested rate hikes for 11 different companies.

It also breaks down the hikes for individuals compared to small groups. The average primary rate hike request for individuals is 16.8%, while for small group, it's 11.1%.

You can submit comments for each reported agency at the link here and then click "email comment" under each organization.

Below you can see the breakdowns for each insurance company for individual and small group.



2026 Proposed Rate Changes for Michigan insurance companies by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd



