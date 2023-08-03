Michigan expanding age eligibility for Reconnect Program to include people 21-24

If all the back-to-school news has you looking back at your educational path, there may be some good news for you.

More than 4.1 million working-age Michiganders are eligible for the Michigan Reconnect Program, which offers tuition-free certificate and degree opportunities at 27 community and tribal colleges across Michigan. The eligibility age is also about to expand.

One of the people taking advantage of the program is Sarah Sparks of Flat Rock. She had been working as an EMT but wanted to become a nurse.

"I got married. My kids, I had my all three of my kids. They came first. So, I had to put all my dreams and my hopes on hold," she said.

In 2021, at the age of 33, she found out about the Michigan Reconnect Program, which pays the cost of in-district tuition at the community or tribal college.

She said the program helped pay for $6,000 to $8,000 worth of tuition over her last three years and covered anything her financial aid didn't cover.

To be eligible, you must have lived in Michigan for a year or more, have a high school diploma or equivalent, have not yet completed a college degree – bachelor's or associate's – and be at least 25 years old.

However, the most recent budget signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer expanded the eligibility age to Michiganders who are 21-24. The Sixty by 30 Office which oversees the program expects residents to take advantage of the eligibility expansion sometime this fall.

Sarah Szurpicki, the director of Sixty by 30, said they have had 123,000 people apply and be accepted into the program. Over 27,000 people enrolled and are taking classes in community colleges.

So far, Szurpicki said at least 2,800 people who enrolled have already earned a degree or certification.

Medina Dizdarevic of Clinton Township was 27 when she applied. The single mom lives with her 6-year-old and takes classes online at Wayne County Community College District.

"I was in the middle of a divorce, and my parents always told me push forward, like, you should have gotten your degree," Dizdarevic said.

Now, she's working on an associate's degree in business administration.

"Would you have gotten this degree if it weren't for Michigan Reconnect?" I asked.

"I don't think I would've went back to school," she said.

The additional $70 million approved in this year's budget will expand the free tuition to an additional 350,000 Michigan adults. It's the largest effort in state history to ensure working adults in Michigan who don't have a college degree or skills certificate can get one tuition-free.

This is part of the state's goal to increase the number of working-age adults with a degree or certificate from 49% to 60% by the year 2030. It's all about closing the skills gap, helping people get better jobs and bigger paychecks, and making Michigan more competitive.