Michigan AG opens investigation into Twin Flames Universe after Netflix documentary

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Attorney General's Office has announced it is investigating Twin Flames Universe (TFU), operated by Jeff and Shaleia Divine in Northern Michigan.

According to Attorney General Dana Nessel, her office executed multiple search warrants on people who are part of the TFU organization and its properties.

Watch: Michigan AG opens investigation into Twin Flames Universe

"Anyone with information about potential criminal conduct regarding Twin Flames Universe, or their members, are encouraged to contact my office, and may do so anonymously," Nessel said in a statement.

The agents from the AG's office were joined by investigators from the U.S. Department of Labor - Office of Inspector General, as well as law enforcement officers from Michigan State Police, the Leelanau County Sheriff's Office and Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office.

The AG's office is asking anyone with information about TFU to email the investigative team or visit the TFU tip form and leave a tip. They can be left anonymously.

TFU gained notoriety after a 2023 Netflix docu-series called "Escaping Twin Flames."

Jeff and Shaleia Divine lead TFU and according to the website, TFU will "help you manifest Harmonious Twin Flame Union." A "Twin Flame," according to the website, is "your ultimate lover and eternal spiritual complement, your perfect person."

On the TFU website, there is a media statement where the Twin Flames Universe responds to recent media articles and productions.

The statement reads in part, "We take seriously recent allegations implying we wield inappropriate control over our community members. After a careful review of both media coverage and recent productions, we are saddened that so much effort has gone into taking swipes at an organization and community founded on love and mutual respect. The allegations levied against Twin Flames Universe not only distort our true aims, methods, and curriculums but also misrepresent the autonomy of our community members, who are free to engage with our resources as they see fit. We are committed to confronting these allegations in an open and accountable manner."

According to a 2023 Netflix article, Cecilia Peck and Inbal B. Lessner are behind "Escaping Twin Flames."

“We were flooded with messages from people who left high-control groups after releasing our series about the NXIVM cult, and the stories of the survivors and families impacted by Twin Flames Universe emerged as the most urgent to expose,” the filmmakers told Netflix. “Escaping Twin Flames is the result of a three-year investigation into the sophisticated recruitment and indoctrination techniques employed by the leaders of this online group. We are grateful to those who courageously entrusted us with their firsthand accounts and evidence. We made this series for them and for everyone who has been manipulated or coerced without knowing it."

