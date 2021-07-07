Metro Detroit women launch selfie studio, make $100K in 3 months

(WXYZ) — You've heard that a picture is worth a thousand words, but could a selfie be worth $100,000?

Try a selfie studio. It opened in Southfield in February and made $100,000 in just three months.

Selfie studios first emerged a couple of years ago but exploded in popularity in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic across the U.S.

Three talented and successful entrepreneurs took a difficult time in the middle of the pandemic and turned it into something beautiful. They followed their heart and took a leap of faith. Success came calling.

The Pose Experience opened in February, and just three months later, all three co-owners were featured in an Essence Magazine article for making $100K in 90 days.

"We took a leap of faith, but we had fun."

Selfies at this museum aren't about self-absorption. Instead, they're about self-care.

"This gives you that opportunity to have self-care, self-love, confidence. It’s everything dealing with the inner person."

The idea for these picture-perfect moments emerged from pain.

In April 2020, Danielle Hughes' step-father died from COVID-19. Dr. Danielle Penson was her grief counselor.

"It literally changed our lives, I can attribute most of my healing to her," Hughes said.

The two became close and connected with Henderson, a mutual friend and designer.

"We've all lost individuals during COVID," she said. "People needed an opportunity to pause everything that was going on around them and come and have some fun."

Penson owned a retail clothing store that no longer had in-person customers, so the three women decided it was time for a change.

"We just flipped it, gutted it out from retail to where we are now," she said.

Now, they are booking appointments Wednesday-Sunday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

They offer one-hour selfie sessions and much more. They've even booked music videos, maternity shoots and birthday parties.

One year after her step-father's passing, Hughes said these photos aren't meant to hide the pain, but celebrate moments of joy found in the midst of it.

"I had a moment yesterday when I was like, he should be here this isn’t fair, but look what came of it. So, the hug and cry and laugh we didn’t expect to do this," Hughes said.