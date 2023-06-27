Meet the 5-year-old Michigan model who is owning the runway

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — She’s five, she’s fierce and a local 5-year-old's runway modeling skills are garnering her some big attention.

In many ways Amia Brock is like any typical 5-year-old.

"I love to play outside on the trampoline," said Amia.

But Amia's also got that — presence.

"I call her Mimi the Top Model," said Lisa Hicks, Amia's grandmother.

Lisa says her granddaughter caught the modeling bug at just 4 years old.

"No practice, no teaching. Mimi got on that runway and stole the show. We were so proud. So we saw at that time that she was a natural. And from there someone booked her from that show. And it's been a snowball effect every since," said Lisa.

Now, Amia has more than 96,000 followers on Instagram.

"She has been invited to New York Fashion Week ... she's been invited to Milan; she's been invited to Chicago ... invited to Washington Fashion Week," beamed Hicks.

Amia’s mother, Angel, telling us her daughter will be heading to New York and Milan with the Fashion Life Tour this year, and that she was even recently cast in an upcoming movie with actor Jeremy Meeks called "Love After Holidays."

Angel and her daughter, Amia

For Amia, performing — especially on the runway — is an art she seems to already have down to a science.

"So I just walk and pose. So I walk first, turn around and then pose, pose, pose, pose," said Amia, explaining her process.

Lisa still can't get over her granddaughter's talent.

"When I see my little grandbaby on the walkway, it's just like, 'oh, my God, she's so stoic,' even if we're in the audience, Mimi is so focused on what she's doing," said Lisa.

In fact, Amia is so focused on what she does — I thought she could give me a few pointers.

"You need to stop bouncing," Amia told me after I showed her my strut, encouraging me to slow down and strike a pose here and there.

And while Amia may be little, she’s not shying away from those big career dreams.

"I want to be a top model. I want to be everything," she said.

To follow along with Amia's career journey, click here.

