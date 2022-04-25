Marijuana sales in Michigan on 4/20 were up 45% from last year, 323% from 2020

(WXYZ) — Michiganders purchased a lot of marijuana on April 20 (4/20), significantly more than last year, according to data from the Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency.

Andrew Brisbo, the executive director of the Michigan CRA, tweeted out information on marijuana sales for 4/20 in the state.

According to Brisbo, people purchased over 2.3 tons of marijuana flower at Michigan retailers, and overall sales for marijuana flower on 4/20 this year were up 242% from 4/20 in 2021, which were up 444% over 2020.

The amount of flower sold per year was:

2020 – 430 pounds

2021 – 1,192 pounds

2022 – 4,619 pounds

In all, Michiganders purchased more than $15.5 million in marijuana product from retailers, which was up 45% from 2021, and 2021 was up 291% from 2020.

The total marijuana sales for the last three years are: