Man killed at Dearborn police station used recently stolen gun to fire at officer, MSP says

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — We are learning major developments about the case of a deadly shooting of a 33-year-old man from Dearborn. He allegedly attempted to shoot an officer in the lobby of the police station on Sunday.

Michigan State Police told 7 Action News the gun pointed at officers was stolen by the same man who was killed in the station lobby.

“We definitely know he’s an individual with history of mental health problems. We worked very hard to help him — his family, the court. We all worked very hard. Unfortunately, he must have fallen off from getting treatment,” said attorney Nabih Ayad, who has represented Ali Naji.

Ayad shared a photo of Naji and told us this truly shows how prevalent the mental health crisis currently is.

State police say the man entered the lobby of the station, looked around and pulled the trigger just 5 feet away from an officer. However, the gun malfunctioned, and the officer shot and killed him.

“The gun that he used was stolen about an hour to an hour and a half prior to the event,” MSP Lt. Mike Shaw said.

Reflecting on his prior history, Ayad added, “The first day he was in custody, he assaulted two Wayne County deputies. You see the vicious cycle, and on and on again throughout these cases.”

We have learned that while a bullet-resistant glass was in the lobby area, a portion may have been opened at the time.

“We do have a mental health crisis. We’re seeing all across the nation. We’re especially seeing it in Michigan and Detroit,” Shaw said.

The officer is now on paid administrative leave, which is part of standard protocol following a shooting.

The lobby is back open. Family members are in contact with investigators as well.

7 Action News has filed a Freedom of Information Act request to obtain video of what took place. In the meantime, state police say they are awaiting findings from the medical examiner.

