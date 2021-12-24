Man accused of assault charged with murder connected to grandmother's death

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man has been charged with murder after a dispute with his grandparents in Bedford Township last week, authorities said.

Jeffrey Travis Ott, 28, faces felony charges of open murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and first-degree home invasion.

Investigators say Ott went to his grandparents’ home on Dec. 17 and an argument happened after he was told to leave. Authorities say Ott tried to force his way back into the home and his 71-year-old grandfather tried to stop him.

Ott then violently assaulted his grandfather and his 72-year-old grandmother tried to intervene and was also violently assaulted, deputies said.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were sent to the home on Sterns Road around 2 p.m. Deputies were told the suspect took off from the scene. They found him then he was arrested and taken to the Monroe County Jail on charges related to domestic violence.

Both grandparents were taken to the hospital for treatment. The grandfather was released the same day. But on Tuesday, the grandmother died due to complications of her injuries.

A homicide investigation was initiated after her death and the original charges were amended.

Bond for Ott has been set at $500,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.