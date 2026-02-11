You can dash for a donut on Valentine's Day in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — Because nothing says 'I love you' like a fun run.
On Saturday, lovers and runners alike can participate in the Frosted Frenzy at Pinery Park in Wyoming where a short trot around a scenic loop will end with a donut at the finish line.
Registration closes soon, according to the Wyoming Parks and Recreation Department, so call 616-530-3164 to sign up.
- WHAT: Frosted Frenzy
- WHEN: February 14, 9:00 a.m.
- WHERE: Pinery Park, Wyoming
- WHO: Any and all ages!
- HOW MUCH MONEY: $10
- WHAT WILL I WIN: A donut!