You can dash for a donut on Valentine's Day in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — Because nothing says 'I love you' like a fun run.

On Saturday, lovers and runners alike can participate in the Frosted Frenzy at Pinery Park in Wyoming where a short trot around a scenic loop will end with a donut at the finish line.

Registration closes soon, according to the Wyoming Parks and Recreation Department, so call 616-530-3164 to sign up.

  • WHAT: Frosted Frenzy
  • WHEN: February 14, 9:00 a.m.
  • WHERE: Pinery Park, Wyoming
  • WHO: Any and all ages!
  • HOW MUCH MONEY: $10
  • WHAT WILL I WIN: A donut!

